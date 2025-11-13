Jahmyr Gibbs closing in on Barry Sanders’ NFL record for most touchdowns before age 24

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is only 23 years old, and after his three-touchdown game on Sunday, he has 41 touchdowns in his NFL career. That’s getting him close to a record set by another Lions running back.

Hall of Famer Barry Sanders scored 47 touchdowns before his 24th birthday, which is the most in NFL history for a player under the age of 24. Gibbs won’t turn 24 until March, so he has the rest of this season to score seven touchdowns and eclipse Sanders’ record accomplishment.

Gibbs’ 41 touchdowns are the most of any player in the NFL since he entered the league in 2023.

With a touchdown on Sunday night against the Eagles, Gibbs will tie Jim Brown for the fourth-most touchdowns before the age of 24. Up next on the list are Randy Moss and Emmitt Smith, who each scored 43 touchdowns before age 24.

And then Gibbs could set his eyes on Sanders, a player any Lions running back should be honored to be mentioned with.