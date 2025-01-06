 Skip navigation
Jahmyr Gibbs gives Lions a 7-0 lead

  
Published January 5, 2025 08:55 PM

Jahmyr Gibbs scored his 14th rushing touchdown of the season, giving the Lions a 7-0 lead.

The Lions and Vikings both punted on their first possession of a game expected to have plenty of offense. Detroit then went 78 yards in nine plays on its second possession.

Gibbs ran 25 yards to the end zone to cap the drive after only 1 yard on his first six carries. He also has one catch for 6 yards.

The Lions had to convert one fourth down, with Jameson Williams catching a 14-yard pass from Jared Goff on fourth-and-5 from the Minnesota 39.

Goff is 7-of-8 for 68 yards.