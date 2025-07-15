Jahmyr Gibbs: I’m lining up at receiver more in this year’s offense

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs caught 104 passes over his first two NFL seasons and it looks like the team has plans to make him an even bigger part of the passing game in 2025.

John Morton replaced Ben Johnson as the team’s offensive coordinator this offseason and Gibbs revealed one of the new wrinkles he’s installed into an offense that scored the most points in the league last season. It involves Gibbs lining up outside of the backfield more frequently than he did in his first two seasons.

“Nothing too much changed, so a lot of the stuff is the same,” Gibbs said, via WXYZ. “I gotta learn the formations for this, but I’m being split out, I guess, like way more than I was the past two years. That’s good, that’s going to be fun. I’ve been waiting on that. He wants me to be more involved in it, so that’s what he plans on doing.

Gibbs scored 20 touchdowns for the Lions last season, so there’s not much need to elaborate on why the team would want to find more ways to put the ball in his hands. If it works as planned, there won’t be a lot of crying over the change in coordinators in Detroit.