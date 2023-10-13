Jahmyr Gibbs out, Sam LaPorta questionable for Lions

The Lions won’t have one of their key rookie offensive contributors while another still has a chance to play.

Detroit ruled out running back Jahmyr Gibbs with his hamstring injury. He did not practice all week and will now miss a second consecutive game.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday that Gibbs is doing better and had a “really good day” a couple of days ago.

But that was not enough to keep him potentially available for Week 6.

Tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a calf strain during the week and didn’t practice on Thursday. He was, however, limited on Friday and is questionable for the game.

Cornerback Brian Branch (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (ankle), running back Bam Knight (shoulder), tight end James Mitchell (hamstring), defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (knee), and defensive end Joshua Paschal (knee) are all out.

Paschal was added to the report on Friday as a limited participant.

Defensive back Khalil Dorsey (illness) is also questionable.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), center Frank Ragnow (toe/rest), and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) are all off the injury report and are expected to play.