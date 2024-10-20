Jahmyr Gibbs scores 45-yard touchdown, Vikings lead Lions 10-7

Lions running back David Montgomery is questionable to return to Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings with a knee injury.

It’s a good thing for Detroit that the club also has Jahmyr Gibbs.

The second-year running back took a handoff to the right and darted 45 yards to the end zone, narrowing Minnesota’s lead to 10-7 early in the second quarter.

It was the longest run of Gibbs’ young career.

According to the Fox broadcast, it was also the first time Minnesota had allowed a touchdown from outside the red zone all season.

Detroit’s offense got off to a slow start with a turnover on downs on a failed fake punt followed by a pair of three-and-outs in its first three possessions. But with Gibbs’ explosive play, the Lions are now right back in it against their NFC North rival.