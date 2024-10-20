 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jahmyr Gibbs scores 45-yard touchdown, Vikings lead Lions 10-7

  
Published October 20, 2024 01:56 PM

Lions running back David Montgomery is questionable to return to Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings with a knee injury.

It’s a good thing for Detroit that the club also has Jahmyr Gibbs.

The second-year running back took a handoff to the right and darted 45 yards to the end zone, narrowing Minnesota’s lead to 10-7 early in the second quarter.

It was the longest run of Gibbs’ young career.

According to the Fox broadcast, it was also the first time Minnesota had allowed a touchdown from outside the red zone all season.

Detroit’s offense got off to a slow start with a turnover on downs on a failed fake punt followed by a pair of three-and-outs in its first three possessions. But with Gibbs’ explosive play, the Lions are now right back in it against their NFC North rival.