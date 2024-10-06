 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson inactive for Packers-Rams

  
Published October 6, 2024 03:13 PM

The Packers will not have two of their key players who were on the injury report as they play the Rams on Sunday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) and receiver Christian Watson (ankle) are officially inactive for Week 5.

Alexander was questionable after he was limited on Thursday and Friday. Watson was doubtful after he did not practice all week.

But the Packers do have cornerback Carrington Valentine, tight end Luke Musgrave, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper who were all questionable.

Green Bay’s full list of inactives is Watson, Alexander defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr., offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, offensive tackle Travis Glover, and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.

On the other side, Los Angeles had previously ruled out receiver Cooper Kupp, who is dealing with an ankle injury. But cornerback Tre’Davious White is a surprise inactive for the Rams. He had started the first four games of the season.

Los Angeles’ inactives are Kupp, White, quarterback Stetson Bennett, running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., and defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson.