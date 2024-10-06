Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson inactive for Packers-Rams

The Packers will not have two of their key players who were on the injury report as they play the Rams on Sunday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) and receiver Christian Watson (ankle) are officially inactive for Week 5.

Alexander was questionable after he was limited on Thursday and Friday. Watson was doubtful after he did not practice all week.

But the Packers do have cornerback Carrington Valentine, tight end Luke Musgrave, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper who were all questionable.

Green Bay’s full list of inactives is Watson, Alexander defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr., offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, offensive tackle Travis Glover, and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.

On the other side, Los Angeles had previously ruled out receiver Cooper Kupp, who is dealing with an ankle injury. But cornerback Tre’Davious White is a surprise inactive for the Rams. He had started the first four games of the season.

Los Angeles’ inactives are Kupp, White, quarterback Stetson Bennett, running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., and defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson.