 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson listed as questionable

  
Published October 11, 2024 04:00 PM

The Packers are heading into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with injury questions on both sides of the ball.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) and wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle) are listed as questionable to play after a third straight limited practice on Friday. Alexander has been out of the lineup since Week Three while Watson missed last Sunday’s win over the Rams.

Left tackle Rasheed Walker is also questionable. He was added to the report on Friday as a limited participant with a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) and defensive lineman Aaron Mosby (shoulder) also have questionable tags. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (ankle) has been ruled out and tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve.