Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson listed as questionable

The Packers are heading into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with injury questions on both sides of the ball.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) and wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle) are listed as questionable to play after a third straight limited practice on Friday. Alexander has been out of the lineup since Week Three while Watson missed last Sunday’s win over the Rams.

Left tackle Rasheed Walker is also questionable. He was added to the report on Friday as a limited participant with a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) and defensive lineman Aaron Mosby (shoulder) also have questionable tags. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (ankle) has been ruled out and tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve.