Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts 'petty'
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Jaire Alexander is set to make Ravens debut on Sunday night

  
Published September 5, 2025 04:35 PM

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is set to make his Ravens debut against the Bills on Sunday night.

Alexander was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Friday and the Ravens did not give him an injury designation for their road opener. Alexander has been dealing with a knee injury, but the offseason acquisition is on track to play.

Guard Daniel Faalele (illness) is in the same category. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but joined Alexander as a full participant to close out the week.

Tight end Isaiah Likely has been ruled out with a foot injury and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) is going to miss the game as well.