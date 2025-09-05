Jaire Alexander is set to make Ravens debut on Sunday night

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is set to make his Ravens debut against the Bills on Sunday night.

Alexander was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Friday and the Ravens did not give him an injury designation for their road opener. Alexander has been dealing with a knee injury, but the offseason acquisition is on track to play.

Guard Daniel Faalele (illness) is in the same category. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but joined Alexander as a full participant to close out the week.

Tight end Isaiah Likely has been ruled out with a foot injury and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) is going to miss the game as well.