Jaire Alexander missed practice after knee treatment but should be fine for Week 1

Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander did not practice Monday as he recently sought treatment on his knee. Coach John Harbaugh called it minor and doesn’t expect it to affect Alexander’s availability for Week 1.

“The DB room right now is dealing with nothing serious in terms of season issues or even for the opener,” Harbaugh said, via video from the team. “He had something, just kind of take care of that knee. You do some things to kind of help it from a health standpoint. It’s something he’s been dealing with for a few years now. It’s not anything we didn’t expect, probably. Might have been something to help. You’ve got to take a couple days after you do that before you can practice.”

Alexander, who missed 10 games in 2024 with a knee injury that eventually required surgery, had his knee drained in July.

He has played only 14 games total the past two seasons.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also didn’t practice as he also had treatment on his knee.

“He’s an older guy, working on his knee a little bit,” Harbaugh said of Hopkins.