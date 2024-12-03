 Skip navigation
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
Three games for Al-Shaair's suspension is 'fuzzy'
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jaire Alexander, Romeo Doubs remain limited participants in Tuesday’s practice

  
Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander and wide receiver Romeo Doubs returned to practice on Monday and they were back on the field for limited practices again on Tuesday.

Alexander has missed three of the last four games with a knee injury while Doubs did not play on Thanksgiving due to a concussion. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed he remains in the concussion protocol and said the team will see where things stand with both players on Wednesday.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee) and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) missed their second practice in a row.

Left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) was a limited participant after missing Monday’s practice. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (rest), running back Josh Jacobs (calf), linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle), center Josh Myers (pectoral), left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee), and defensive lineman Colby Wooden (shoulder) were the team’s other limited participants.