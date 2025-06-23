 Skip navigation
Jaire Alexander will wear No. 23 with Ravens

  
Published June 23, 2025 03:19 PM

Cornerback Jaire Alexander has a new team, but he’s keeping the same number.

The Ravens announced on Monday that Alexander will wear No. 23 for the team in 2025. Alexander signed a one-year contract with the Ravens last week.

Alexander wore No. 23 in all 85 games he played for the Packers over the last seven seasons. He wore No. 10 at Louisville when he was a college teammate of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson was wearing No. 23 before Alexander’s arrival in Baltimore. The Ravens announced he will be wearing No. 32 this season while cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has switched to No. 3 and safety Beau Brade will be No. 25.