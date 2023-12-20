Jake Browning regrets win over Vikings turned into “my revenge game”

After the Bengals beat the Vikings last Saturday, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning found a camera and said “they never should have cut me” in reference to his time with the Vikings earlier in his career.

Browning explained at his postgame press conference that he didn’t like how the Vikings handled his departure in 2021 — the Vikings now have a different head coach and General Manager — but he was feeling differently about highlighting that on Tuesday. Browning said he wishes he took more time to highlight the contributions of his teammates rather than his “authentic reaction” to his personal history with the team.

“You keep it all pent up and then it comes out,” Browning said, via the team’s website. “But I guess my biggest regret was that game turned into like my revenge game, when in reality there were so many things that went into getting that win. Making sure it’s acknowledged it wasn’t just my revenge game, it was a great team win.”

This Saturday’s game aginst the Steelers won’t have the same added stakes, but a win would push the Bengals closer to a playoff berth that could open up some doors for Browning down the road.