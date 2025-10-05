Jake Browning’s three interceptions hand Lions a big win over Bengals

Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning started his third game of the season in place of the injured Joe Burrow today. The result today were the same as in Browning’s first two starts.

Browning struggled all day and the Lions beat the Bengals 37-24.

Although Browning’s final numbers didn’t look too bad, thanks to some big passes to Ja’Marr Chase after the Lions took their foot off the gas, it was an ugly showing. Browning threw three interceptions, and the Lions had a 28-3 lead in the fourth quarter before the Bengals made the final score look somewhat respectable.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a solid game, with 258 yards and three touchdowns, even though his starting left tackle, Taylor Decker, was out and Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson was matched up with Lions backup left tackle Giovanni Manu. Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had another strong game in what is shaping up as an excellent season.

It’s shaping up to be an excellent season for the Lions, who are now 4-1. It’s shaping up to be an awful season for Browning and the Bengals. With three straight losses, Cincinnati is 2-3.