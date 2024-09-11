 Skip navigation
Jake Ferguson diagnosed with bone bruise, could play Sunday

  
Published September 11, 2024 03:49 PM

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson isn’t sure he will play Sunday, but the fact that it’s a possibility is a blessing.

Ferguson thought he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the season-opening victory over the Browns when he heard a pop.

“I’m like a starfish,” Ferguson said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Ferguson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 medial collateral ligament sprain. He said his pain level is a “zero” and he will try to run Thursday.

“Thankfully just a little bone bruise,” Ferguson said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys hope he can play through it against the Saints.

Ferguson had three catches for 15 yards against the Browns.