Jake Ferguson to have MRI on left knee

Tight end Jake Ferguson’s left knee injury was one of the few negative developments for the Cowboys on Sunday.

Ferguson left their 33-17 road win over the Browns with a knee injury and he’ll be having tests on it when the team returns to Dallas. Ferguson said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, that he is going to have an MRI on the knee.

Watkins reports Ferguson had the knee wrapped in ice as he left the locker room.

Ferguson had three catches for 15 yards before he left the game. Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and John Stephens are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster.