Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Jake Moody field goal gives Bears early lead in Washington

  
Published October 13, 2025 08:30 PM

As a third-round pick of the 49ers, kicker Jake Moody was a disaster. Moody’s first game as a Bear has started much better.

The Bears received the opening kickoff, marched into field goal range on a nine-play, 41-yard drive, and Moody hit a 47-yard field goal to give Chicago a 3-0 lead in Washington today.

Moody is playing tonight because the Bears’ regular kicker, Cairo Santos, is dealing with a thigh injury. Santos isn’t expected to be out long and Moody may not last in Chicago long, but if he makes his kicks tonight he can jump-start his stalled career.

Caleb Williams went 3-for-4 for 26 yards on the opening drive to help the Bears get into field goal range.