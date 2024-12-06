Jakobi Meyers, Alexander Mattison are questionable for Raiders

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned to a full practice Friday and has no designation for Sunday.

O’Connell did not participate in Thursday’s session with an illness.

The Raiders, though, might be without running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) and receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) against the Buccaneers. Both are questionable.

Mattison was limited in all three practices this week, while Meyers returned to limited work Friday after missing Thursday’s practice. Meyers was not on the report Wednesday.

The Raiders ruled out running back Zamir White (quad) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle).

Tight end Justin Shorter (back) is doubtful after missing back-to-back practices.