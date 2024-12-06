 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jakobi Meyers, Alexander Mattison are questionable for Raiders

  
Published December 6, 2024 04:28 PM

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned to a full practice Friday and has no designation for Sunday.

O’Connell did not participate in Thursday’s session with an illness.

The Raiders, though, might be without running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) and receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) against the Buccaneers. Both are questionable.

Mattison was limited in all three practices this week, while Meyers returned to limited work Friday after missing Thursday’s practice. Meyers was not on the report Wednesday.

The Raiders ruled out running back Zamir White (quad) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle).

Tight end Justin Shorter (back) is doubtful after missing back-to-back practices.