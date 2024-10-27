Jakobi Meyers is active for Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Raiders will have receiver Jakobi Meyers for today’s game against the Chiefs.

Las Vegas listed Meyers as questionable with an ankle injury, but he had a full practice Friday and is good to go.

He has 25 catches for 273 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Raiders’ inactives are right guard Dylan Parham (foot), tight end Harrison Bryant (elbow), running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Sam Webb, wide receiver Tyreik McAllister, linebacker Kana’i Mauga (knee) and defensive tackle Zach Carter.

The Chiefs’ inactives are offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.