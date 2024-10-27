 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Jakobi Meyers is active for Raiders vs. Chiefs

  
Published October 27, 2024 03:05 PM

The Raiders will have receiver Jakobi Meyers for today’s game against the Chiefs.

Las Vegas listed Meyers as questionable with an ankle injury, but he had a full practice Friday and is good to go.

He has 25 catches for 273 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Raiders’ inactives are right guard Dylan Parham (foot), tight end Harrison Bryant (elbow), running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Sam Webb, wide receiver Tyreik McAllister, linebacker Kana’i Mauga (knee) and defensive tackle Zach Carter.

The Chiefs’ inactives are offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.