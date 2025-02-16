 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Carter avoids fine for blow to Patrick Mahomes’s head

  
Published February 15, 2025 07:30 PM

In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received a clear blow to the head from Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The hit sent Mahomes hard to the ground.

Surprisingly, no flag was thrown. Even more surprisingly, no fine was issued.

The league office did not impose a fine on Carter for the play.

Carter was fined $17,445 after a one-handed slap to the head of Commanders center Tyler Biadasz.

It’s unclear why Carter wasn’t fined. It’s possible that the league didn’t want to draw attention to the missed call, even though the game was decided at the time. Or maybe the league wanted to bolster the notion that the perception of excessive protection for Mahomes is inaccurate.