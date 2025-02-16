Jalen Carter avoids fine for blow to Patrick Mahomes’s head

In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received a clear blow to the head from Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The hit sent Mahomes hard to the ground.

Surprisingly, no flag was thrown. Even more surprisingly, no fine was issued.

The league office did not impose a fine on Carter for the play.

Carter was fined $17,445 after a one-handed slap to the head of Commanders center Tyler Biadasz.

It’s unclear why Carter wasn’t fined. It’s possible that the league didn’t want to draw attention to the missed call, even though the game was decided at the time. Or maybe the league wanted to bolster the notion that the perception of excessive protection for Mahomes is inaccurate.