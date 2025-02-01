Jalen Carter draws $17,445 fine for open-handed blow that sent Tyler Biadasz flying

Jalen Carter packs a punch. And that has prompted the NFL to pick his pocket.

Carter was fined $17,445 for an open-handed blow to the head that sent Commanders center Tyler Biadasz flying to the ground, and temporarily to the sideline, in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship.

Here it is. No flag was thrown at the time.

Said Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt when the replay aired, “That’s like a WWE move.”

Fine or not, the move was an example of the overall strength and athleticism of Carter. During the same game, he leapt over a block.

If he brings his best next Sunday against the Chiefs, the Eagles could be bringing home the Lombardi Trophy.