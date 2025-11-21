 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Carter “not even thinking” about ejection in last meeting with Cowboys

  
Published November 21, 2025 06:57 AM

The Cowboys are likely to see a lot more of Jalen Carter in Week 12 than they did in their season-opening loss to the Eagles.

Carter didn’t play a snap in that game because he was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott while the two engaged in some banter before Dallas’ first offensive play. During a session with the media on Thursday, Carter said he is “not even thinking” about anything having to do with that matchup as he prepares for what he hopes will be an extended matchup with the Cowboys.

“We’re not worried about that,” Carter said. “We’re here where we at right now. And, at the end of the day, everyone is playing so that’s all we’re worried about.”

Given how well the Eagles defense played in wins over the Packers and Lions, the Cowboys probably wouldn’t mind seeing Carter or one of his teammates rule themselves out of Sunday’s game but it seems unlikely that lightning will strike twice in the matchup of NFC East rivals.