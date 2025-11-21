Jalen Carter “not even thinking” about ejection in last meeting with Cowboys

The Cowboys are likely to see a lot more of Jalen Carter in Week 12 than they did in their season-opening loss to the Eagles.

Carter didn’t play a snap in that game because he was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott while the two engaged in some banter before Dallas’ first offensive play. During a session with the media on Thursday, Carter said he is “not even thinking” about anything having to do with that matchup as he prepares for what he hopes will be an extended matchup with the Cowboys.

“We’re not worried about that,” Carter said. “We’re here where we at right now. And, at the end of the day, everyone is playing so that’s all we’re worried about.”

Given how well the Eagles defense played in wins over the Packers and Lions, the Cowboys probably wouldn’t mind seeing Carter or one of his teammates rule themselves out of Sunday’s game but it seems unlikely that lightning will strike twice in the matchup of NFC East rivals.