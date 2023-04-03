 Skip navigation
Jalen Carter to visit Bears Monday, has met with Eagles

  
Published April 3, 2023 07:03 AM
nbc_pk_falikesv2_230321
March 21, 2023 02:26 PM
With the frantic first week of NFL free agency in the books, Peter King and Myles Simmons take a look at which teams they thought improved their rosters the most.

Former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s landing spot in the draft has been the subject of much discussion since word broke that he faced criminal charges in connection to a car crash that killed one of his Georgia teammates and a member of the team’s football staff in January.

Carter entered no-contest pleas to misdemeanor racing and reckless driving charges last month and will receive probation as part of the plea deal. Carter’s attention has now shifted back to where he’ll be playing to kick off his NFL career.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that Carter is visiting with the Bears on Monday and that he has already met with the Eagles. The Bears have the ninth pick and the Eagles are at No.10, and Rosenhaus said that his client will not be meeting with teams outside the top 10 selections.

“I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,” Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “He’s a good person, a family man, loves football and is a generational talent.”

Some projected Carter to be the first defensive player off the board before his legal trouble and he also had a subpar Pro Day workout last month, but it remains to be seen how far he might fall before hearing his name called in Kansas City.