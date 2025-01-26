Jalen Hurts 9-yard rushing TD gives Eagles 34-15 lead

Philadelphia has taken a commanding 19-point lead over Washington in the third quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts capped a quick four-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown, making the score 34-15 with 8:58 left in the third period.

Hurts started the possession with a 16-yard pass to A.J. Brown and followed that with passes of 7 and 26 yards to Dallas Goedert.

On the next play, Hurts got a block from Saquon Barkley to get in the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Philadelphia has now rushed for four touchdowns against Washington in Sunday’s game.

Additionally, Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell is being evaluated for a concussion.