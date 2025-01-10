Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith good to go for Sunday

The Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts will play against the Packers before Friday’s practice and they cleared two more key offensive players later in the day.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith do not have injury designations for Sunday, which leaves them on track to play. Brown missed practice on Thursday with a knee injury and Smith was out with a back issue on Friday, but word was always that they would be good to go against Green Bay.

Hurts missed the last two games of the regular season, but cleared the concussion protocol after practicing without any problems on Wednesday and Thursday. Kenny Pickett is also set to return to action after missing time with injured ribs, so the top of the Eagles’ quarterback depth chart will be back to normal.

Guard Trevor Keegan (illness) has been ruled out and the Eagles say defensive tackle Byron Young will not be activated off of injured reserve.