Jalen Hurts: Bye week couldn’t come at a better time

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has worn a brace on his left leg in recent weeks without missing any time, but it looked like that might change after he took a shot to his left knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Hurts stayed down before making his way off the field, but he was back at it in the third quarter. He scrambled for a first down and then hit Devonta Smith for a touchdown to put the Eagles up 21-17. Hurts and A.J. Brown would hook up for another score later in the quarter and the Eagles won 28-23 to extend their lead in the NFC East.

After the game, Hurts was asked about his knee. He continued to avoid any specific discussion of what might be ailing him, but said that he’s looking forward to some extra time off this week.

“I don’t really know what to say,” Hurts said. “It was a gritty win, it was a gritty win. It was a tough win. Much respect to that team. Always very competitive and have great players. But I don’t think the bye week could come at a better time.”

Eagles teammates have praised Hurts’ ability to fight through pain while continuing to deliver winning performances. Hurts said he’d prefer to be 100 percent, but is always willing to do whatever it takes to get the team a victory.

“I don’t like it being that way,” Hurts said. “I love to be all good but, as I said I’d do anything for this city and for my teammates. It takes what it takes and that’s simply put. Whatever it takes and I’m just happy that we were able to gut out this win and we showed so much resilience.”

Hurts will take the bye week to rest up and then lead the Eagles back on the field in Kansas City for a rematch of Super Bowl LVII participants on Sunday night in Week 11. Getting the win that eluded them in Arizona would be a boost to the Eagles’ chances of getting back in the game this season.