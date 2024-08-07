Jalen Hurts called ex-Giants DC Wink Martindale for advice last season

An ESPN item on the breakdown of the relationship between Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni included the note that Hurts called former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to discuss weaknesses in Philadelphia’s pass protection schemes.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” Martindale told ESPN, “and it’s the first time I’ve had an opposing quarterback call me up. I thought it was pretty cool that the guy called. It shows you what kind of pro he really is. He’s just looking at every angle that he can to get better.”

The conversation reportedly lasted about a half hour.

In his Wednesday press conference, Hurts was asked about the conversation and why it came about.

“I was just trying to pick his brain, see what he saw in us, and try to get some tips on some things,” Hurts said. “I think it’s more so from trying to continue to pour into my cup in terms of knowledge. I’ve had a lot of respect for what he’s done and we’ve had a lot of success versus him.

“I think that was a point where we were definitely trying to make a run, make a push. I was just trying to pour into my cup of knowledge from him and pick his brain on some things. And [he’s a] very respectable person — a great person in that [he’s] a great coach and has a great mentality about how he goes about his business.”

Hurts has similarly talked to former defensive coordinator Jonathan Ganon and current DC Vic Fangio to get their perspective on him.

“[H]aving those conversations with him and seeing what certain techniques defensive backs are playing, what his intentions are behind each play, what is he trying to take away, what is he vulnerable at — all of that is just an extra tool for me and my development and understanding where the voids are so I can play better football,” Hurts said.