Jalen Hurts cleared of a concussion, returns for second half

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took two hard hits from the Commanders in the first half Thursday night.

The second, a hit from Quan Martin on third down in the red zone with 22 seconds left in the half, prompted the independent neurologist to call for a concussion check.

Hurts was in the tent when the second half ended but jogged to the locker room soon after his teammates.

He was cleared to return for the second half.

While Kenny Pickett was warming up before the start of the third quarter, Hurts returned to the field. He got on the exercise bike on the sideline with a jacket on.

Hurts is 10-of-19 for 101 yards and has run for 23 yards on five carries.

The Eagles trail 10-3 after a 45-yard field goal from Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez to open the second half.