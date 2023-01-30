 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Jalen Hurts: Haason Reddick has been a bad dude all year

  
Published January 30, 2023 05:11 AM
nbc_pft_sblvii_preview_230130
January 30, 2023 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give a first look at Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, where Travis and Jason Kelce will go head-to-head for all the glory.

The Eagles were aggressive when it came to adding players to the team this offseason and one of their biggest moves involved signing edge rusher Haason Reddick as a free agent.

Reddick produced 16 sacks and five forced fumbles during the regular season and he made of the most significant plays of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game victory. Reddick hit 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as he tried to throw a pass in the first quarter and Purdy wound up losing a fumble and leaving the game with an elbow injury. Purdy would return after Josh Johnson’s concussion, but he was unable to pass the ball and the Eagles rolled to a 31-7 win.

Reddick added another sack later in the game and he had 1.5 sacks in the divisional round win over the Giants, so he’s up to 19.5 sacks in 19 games as an Eagle. After Sunday’s win, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spotlighted Reddick’s play and said the team needs him to keep it up in the Super Bowl.

“Hasson Reddick, he’s been a bad dude all year and that’s what we need going forward,” Hurts said.

Reddick didn’t get enough votes to be named a finalist for defensive player of the year, but a Lombardi Trophy would ease any sting left by his exclusion from that list.