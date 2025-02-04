Jalen Hurts laughs when asked about having another OC next season

Jalen Hurts is as prepared as any quarterback can be to change coordinators. He’s done it for most of his career.

Hurts laughed when asked whether he was ready for yet another coordinator next year.

“Ask me a week or so from now,” Hurts said.

Hurts, who played three years at Alabama and one at Oklahoma, had a different play-caller every year at the collegiate level. In Hurts’ five NFL seasons, Shane Steichen is the only offensive coordinator Hurts has had for more than one year. Brian Johnson was the Eagles’ coordinator in 2023 and Kellen Moore this season.

Moore is expected to leave to become the Saints’ head coach next week.

“He’s brought different ideas. He’s brought a different approach,” Hurts said of Moore. “My whole vantage point has always been to learn as much as I can. I’ve had different coordinators, different voices almost every year of my career. So my whole approach has been to just to learn as much as I can and take those different things in and apply them to my game and find ways to win.”

The Saints’ job will be Moore’s first as a head coach. He is only 35 with six years of coordinator experience.

“I think he’ll be great whatever happens,” Hurts said. “He’s great. I’ll say this: He’s learned a lot over the course of his career. He has a very unique way of seeing the game, having played the quarterback position. I know his name has been around for a very long time, so if that is to happen, it’s to happen. But I know his focus is purely is on winning this game.”