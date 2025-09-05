Jalen Hurts: Michael Jordan is a special friend, have to win when he’s here

Michael Jordan came to fame on the basketball court, but he spent a lot of time in football stadiums this week.

Jordan was at Thursday night’s game as a guest of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was wearing a signature pair Air Jordan cleats that he promotes as a Jordan Brand athlete. Hurts referenced Jordan after his first touchdown by mimicking the shoulder shrug Jordan made after hitting six three-pointers in the first half of an NBA Finals game in 1992 and talked about his guest during the postgame press conference.

“Yeah, you have a special guest, a special friend in attendance,” Hurts said, via a transcript from the Eagles. “There’s only one thing you can do and that’s win. So I have a lot of love for him.”

The night ended with a 24-20 Eagles win, which made it a lot better than Jordan’s first visit to a football game this week. He was in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Monday to watch his alma mater get routed by TCU in Bill Belichick’s first game as North Carolina’s head coach.