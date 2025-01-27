 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts’ nine playoff rushing TDs are the most in NFL history for a QB

  
Published January 27, 2025 04:30 AM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has more rushing touchdowns in the postseason than any quarterback in NFL history.

Hurts claimed that record on Sunday when he scored three touchdowns in the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game win over the Commanders. Hurts now has nine rushing touchdowns in the postseason in his career.

The previous record of eight career rushing touchdowns in the playoffs belonged to 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young.

Behind Young are three quarterbacks with seven career rushing touchdowns in the playoffs each: Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes scored two rushing touchdowns on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, and if he were to score two more in the Super Bowl, he’d tie Hurts’ record of nine.

Hurts is only 26 years old and has shown an ability to reach the end zone like no other quarterback, ever. In addition to owning the postseason record, Hurts has 55 career regular-season rushing touchdowns, putting him in third place in NFL history, 20 behind Cam Newton, the all-time record holder. With his ability to make big plays and to score with the tush push, Hurts is likely to retire with more rushing touchdowns than any NFL quarterback, ever.