Jalen Hurts: Only thing that matters is finding a way to win

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed the final two weeks of the regular season after suffering a concussion and the rust was hard to miss when he took the field against the Packers on Sunday.

The Eagles turned a fumble on the opening kickoff into seven quick points, but the offense failed to capitalize on two other takeaways in the first half and the entire offense looked a beat off over the course of the 22-10 win. Hurts said after the game that he didn’t believe the lack of rhythm was due to his absence and stressed that winning ugly counts the same as cruising to a win in the postseason.

“You know that doesn’t matter,” Hurts said, via a transcript from the team. “You know that doesn’t matter. It’s all about winning. That’s the only thing we’ve got to the point we are. So, it’s about finding ways to win.”

Four turnovers and eight penalties by the Packers helped fuel the Eagles’ win on Sunday, but they can’t bank on that kind of help from their opponents every week. While winning is what matters the most, the offense will need to be sharper when they host the Vikings or Rams if they want a shot at getting back to the Super Bowl.