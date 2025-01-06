Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol, coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. That’s all Sirianni would allow about Hurts’ health.

The Eagles do not have to release their first practice report for this week until Wednesday.

Sirianni said after Sunday’s victory over the Giants that Hurts was “progressing” through the protocol and had attended the team’s walk-through Saturday. That is more than Hurts has done in the past two weeks.

A player in concussion protocol must make it through five steps, one of which is attending meetings and practicing. Clearance from an independent neurologist is the final step.

Hurts has not practiced since being diagnosed with a concussion in the first quarter of the Dec. 22 game against the Commanders. He has missed the past two games, with Kenny Pickett starting against the Cowboys in Week 17 and Tanner McKee starting Sunday.

Pickett left the game against the Cowboys with an injury to his ribs.

McKee, the Eagles’ sixth-round pick in 2023, has completed 66.7 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions and a 117.2 passer rating in his first career action over the past two weeks.

With Pickett’s injury and McKee’s standout play, the Eagles would face an interesting decision about who to start against the Packers if Hurts isn’t cleared.

“I’ll be ready whether I’m the one, the two, the three, the six, whatever it is,” McKee said Sunday, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “It’s just doing my own thing.”