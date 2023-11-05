Jalen Hurts shows he’s just fine with go-ahead TD drive to start second half

The Eagles have downplayed the left knee Jalen Hurts all along. He has yet to appear on the injury report.

Coach Nick Sirianni did again at halftime, telling Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews that Hurts got intravenous fluids but did not undergo tests on his knee, which he aggravated with a sack with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Hurts then showed just that.

The Eagles took the second half kickoff and marched 60 yards in six plays after Cowboys linebacker Rashaan Evans had a facemask penalty on the return. Hurts converted a third-and-two with an outside keep for 3 yards on the zone read.

He also threw for 40 yards in going 2-for-2, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

That has the Eagles up 21-17 with 11:23 remaining in the third quarter.