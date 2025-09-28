 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts’ TD pass has Eagles up 14-0 on Bucs

  
Published September 28, 2025 01:28 PM

The Eagles are handling the heat and the Buccaneers so far.

Philadelphia, which went to Tampa a day early to try to acclimate to the humid conditions, is up 14-0 after only one drive.

The Eagles have had only one drive, scoring their first touchdown on a blocked punt by Cameron Latu that was returned 35 yards for a touchdown by Sydney Brown.

On Philadelphia’s first possession, the visitors marched 73 yards in only eight plays. Jalen Hurts threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert on the play after Hurts’ 29-yard scramble.

Hurts was 5-of-6 for 33 yards and a touchdown and he had the one run.

Saquon Barkley caught two passes for 14 yards.