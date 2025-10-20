Jalen Hurts: The feeling of losing drove Sunday’s performance

The last few weeks have featured a lot of conversation about what’s wrong with the Eagles offense, but that subject can be put on the back burner after Sunday’s win over the Vikings.

Jalen Hurts was 19-of-23 for 326 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-22 win that snapped a two-game losing streak. After the game was over, Hurts said that it was “not a time to want or wish something happens, but time to make it happen” and added that he used those two losses as fuel for his big afternoon.

“The feeling of losing, simple as that,” Hurts said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “I know there’s a clip to confirm where I said, ‘We’re not losers anymore.’ That’s all I could think about during the last two weeks. . . . I think definitely there was some fire there. But within that fire, you have to be the calm.”

The clip of Hurts with General Manager Howie Roseman included an expletive before losers to emphasize the quarterback’s disdain for the two-game losing streak they carried into Minnesota on Sunday. One of those losses came on the road against the Giants and Hurts will get a chance for some payback at home next Sunday.