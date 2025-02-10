Jalen Hurts wins Super Bowl LIX MVP

The Eagles defense did what seemed impossible, frustrating Patrick Mahomes and shutting out the Chiefs until late in the third quarter. Josh Sweat, Cooper DeJean, Milton Williams and Zack Baun all were candidates for the MVP award.

But Jalen Hurts plays the quarterback position, and he had a good game, so he will take home the award.

Voters selected Hurts over any of the team’s defensive players.

Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for a 119.7 passer rating. He also led the team in rushing with 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

He left in the fourth quarter with the Eagles leading 40-14.

Hurts, who has only two Pro Bowls in his five-year career, now has a Super Bowl MVP award. He is 6-3 in the postseason in his career.

The Eagles ended up outgaining the Chiefs 345 to 275 in the 40-22 win. Sweat had 2.5 sacks; Williams had two sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery; DeJean returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown; and Baun led the team with seven tackles and made an interception.