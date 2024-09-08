 Skip navigation
Jalen McMillan’s first NFL TD puts Bucs up 30-14

  
Published September 8, 2024 06:54 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield called rookie receiver Jalen McMillan a stud early in training camp and he gave the wideout a chance to show off his skills in the season opener.

Mayfield found McMillan streaking wide open down the field for a 32-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. The touchdown came after a touchdown run by Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels cut Tampa’s lead to nine and the Bucs are now up 30-14.

The touchdown was also McMillan’s first NFL catch. Mayfield is now 21-of-27 for 256 yards and three scores.

The Commanders didn’t go for two after the Daniels touchdown even though that would have moved them within one possession of tying the game. McMillan’s big play made that decision less relevant to the proceedings, however.