Jalen Milroe wants to show he’s not one-dimensional in his play style

With only two teams left standing in this season’s race for the Lombardi Trophy, much of the NFL has descended upon Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl.

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is one player who is sure to have plenty of eyes on him throughout the week.

In his Monday press conference, Milroe was asked what separates him from some of the other quarterbacks in the 2025 draft.

“The biggest thing that I always do is appreciate each and every quarterback because we’re all unique in [our] own ways,” Milroe said, via AL.com. “And I know how hard it is to play the position. And so to be able to consider yourself a quarterback, be able to lead your team — can’t take that for granted at all.

“But, all I want to do is put the best foot forward, not be one dimensional at all when it comes to my playing style. Lead properly — I was able to be a two-time captain for Alabama and I’m truly appreciative of that because every time I reflected, it was always to try to put the best foot forward for the state of Alabama, for the guys in the locker room, and for the coaching staff.”

Milroe played under a couple of different offensive systems at Alabama, seeing more success in his first year as a starter in 2023 than he did in 2024. Milroe noted that he’s looking to turn his weaknesses into strengths as he gets closer to playing in the NFL. But he’s not necessarily deriving motivation from people who doubt him.

“I think for me, it’s all about, how can I get better from now into each and every day that I have the opportunity to play football,” Milroe said. “So, during this process what’s important is, how can you be better than you were yesterday?

“I know I won’t ever get complacent, just knowing that who I am today is going to be different than who I [am] a year from now as I continue to grow in this process. So as cliché as it is, it’s all about going 1-0, all about getting one percent better. And if you do that, you’re going to silence all the naysayers.”