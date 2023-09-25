Jalen Pitre is expected to return this week after missing two weeks with bruised lung

Texans safety Jalen Pitere has not practiced or played since bruising a lung in Week 1. He required an overnight stay in a Baltimore hospital before returning to Houston.

Pitre will return to practice this week and, if all goes well, he is expected to return to game action against the Steelers on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

“Yeah, encouraging with Jalen, feeling really good,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Jalen is in good spirits. It’s great having him out. It’s great energy in the meetings and practice. Jalen has been a great leader for us, even though he hasn’t been out there physically on gameday, but he’s been leading throughout the week.

“That’s why Jalen is a special young man, and I’m happy to coach him because he brings everything that you want from a leader to the team. So, encouraged with him and encouraged with his process and on his way back. I think he will be good to go here pretty soon.”

Pitre, a team captain, led the Texans with 147 tackles and five interceptions as a rookie last season.