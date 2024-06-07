Jalen Ramsey happy to be “back to where I thrive” on defense

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey passed on a chance to compare new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver with last year’s coordinator Vic Fangio this week, but he may have said enough earlier this year.

Ramsey wrote on social media that Fangio didn’t make use of his “full skillset” by leaving him at right cornerback for the vast majority of his snaps and Weaver suggested that would change in his first season on the job. While speaking to reporters this week, Ramsey said he is “not going to compare them” but that Weaver puts “guys in position to do really good things” and his other comments made it clear that he prefers being used in a variety of ways.

“Those are things that I’ve done throughout my whole career besides last year,” Ramsey said, via Alain Poupart of SI.com. “Last year was the only time I didn’t follow and only stayed on one side of the field. So last year was kind of a different year for me rather than this being different. This is like back to what I do, back to where I thrive and made impact and have a lot of fun playing the game.”

Ramsey was also coming off of a knee injury last year and adding good health to a return to his old ways could be the right formula for the Dolphins defense.