Jalen Ramsey working his way back from shoulder surgery

  
Published June 6, 2023 11:37 AM
The Dolphins’ new cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, went through individual drills at the team’s minicamp Tuesday, but he did not participate in team drills.

“I think I’ve had the same plan like for the past three offseasons,” Ramsey said, via Adam Beasley of profootballnetwork.com. “So, it’s just the same carry-over here. I play extremely physical. I play a physical style of game, and I recover my body the right way. I trust in my process. The training staff and strength staff here are extremely good, and we are very like-minded in the way that we think about my training regimens and rehab or whatever the case may be.

“So, we’re all on the same page with that. What matters is when the time is right, then I’m ready to go full-go, and that’s not even a question in nobody’s mind. So we’re following the right plan for me.”

Ramsey played all 17 games last season but underwent surgery on his right shoulder early this offseason, per Beasley. Ramsey had surgery on his left shoulder in the 2022 offseason.

The Dolphins are focused on having Ramsey ready to go Week 1, and he vows to be ready. For now, his primary job, besides getting healthy, is to help younger teammates.

“I just look at it trying to help out wherever I can, because I know the defense,” Ramsey said. “So, that’s really where I’m trying to help this offseason, this minicamp is if anybody got questions about the defense or if I feel like, you know, they could be more comfortable playing it.”