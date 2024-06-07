Jalin Hyatt: Giants are a playoff team

Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has never been on an NFL playoff team, but he thinks he knows one when he sees it.

Hyatt joined the team as a third-round pick last year and said before the season that his goal was to be the offensive rookie of the year. Hyatt didn’t reach that goal while catching 23 passes for 373 yards and he was asked at a Thursday press conference whether that will keep him from setting big goals for 2024.

Hyatt said he will “always set high expectations,” but that he’s focused on the team rather than himself this time around.

“Just looking our team, looking at what we got, we have a good chance to do whatever we want to do,” Hyatt said, via a transcript from the team. “For goals, I just want as a team goal. We have a playoff team and that’s what we want to do and that’s our focus. We’re going to get there.”

Outside voices don’t tend to share that opinion, but that was also the case when the Giants went to the divisional round a couple of years ago. If they can outperform expectations again, it will be a good sign for the direction of the franchise.