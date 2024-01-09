Ja’Lynn Polk will enter 2024 NFL Draft

Monday night’s loss to Michigan was Washington wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk’s final college game.

Polk announced on Tuesday that his plan is to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Polk spent the last three years at Washington after transferring from Texas Tech and he capped his time with the Huskies by catching 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns.

“For me, it really was a tough decision leaving my brothers,” Polk said, via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. “Just knowing the opportunities of being able to make another run next year again. But I think this is the right time.”

Polk’s teammate Rome Odunze is projected to be the first Washington wideout off the board as he is ranked among the top players in the position group and the entire draft pool.