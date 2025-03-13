 Skip navigation
Allen didn't want new deal to 'kill' salary cap
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
Metcalf move is 'dramatic shift' for Steelers

Jalyx Hunt: I learned from Josh Sweat, now I’m in direct competition with him

  
Published March 13, 2025 10:04 AM

The Eagles had a few weeks to celebrate their Super Bowl win before the realities of life in the NFL forced them to turn the page.

Several contributors from the team have moved on as free agents this week, including edge rusher Josh Sweat. Sweat parleyed his dominant performance against the Chiefs into a lucrative contract with the Cardinals and his departure means that the Eagles will be looking for more out of 2024 third-round pick Jalyx Hunt in his second season.

Hunt told Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer that saying goodbye to Sweat and other teammates is “urting my heart”. Hunt, who had 1.5 sacks in the regular season and 1.5 sacks in the playoffs, also said that he will “work my butt off” to give the team even more than they got from Sweat.

“That’s the OG, man,” Hunt said. “Josh Sweat, he’s out of here. I told him, ‘It’s up,’ though, because now we’re in direct competition. Because before, I’m learning from you, everything. But now I’ve got to outrush him and everything like that.”

The Eagles have steadily added to their offensive and defensive fronts over the years and that strategy has been hailed as a major driver of their success. If Hunt can follow in Sweat’s footsteps, it will help their chances of continuing on the path that brought them to glory in February.