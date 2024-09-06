 Skip navigation
Jamal Adams out against Bears, DeAndre Hopkins questionable

  
Published September 6, 2024 01:37 PM

Jamal Adams will have to wait at least another week to make his Titans debut.

The veteran safety has missed practice this week with a hip injury and the team officially ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Bears on Friday. Adams signed with the Titans after being released by the Seahawks earlier this year.

Head coach Brian Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, that Adams is close to returning to practice. The Titans will host the Jets, another one of Adams’s former teams, in Week Two.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been a limited participant in practice due to a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Linebacker Otis Reese will miss the game with a concussion.