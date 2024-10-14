Ja’Marr Chase happy with win, but Sunday “just wasn’t Cincinnati football”

The Bengals came away with a 17-7 victory over the Giants on Sunday night but it was not easy for them to get it.

Cincinnati’s offense gained only 13 first downs throughout the contest, going 4-of-11 on third down.

Receiver Ja’Marr Chase finished with five catches for 72 yards a week after catching 10 for 193 with two touchdowns.

After the game, Chase said he wasn’t satisfied with the way it happened, but he was glad to get a W.

“It just wasn’t Cincinnati football,” Chase said, via Jay Morrison of SI.com. “We missed opportunities, penalties, turnovers. That’s just not something Cincinnati football does.

“Cincinnati football is technique sound. … You’ve got to know your job. Defense is usually our backbone. They showed it today. The defense showed up today, and we didn’t.”

The Bengals scored on their opening possession with Joe Burrow’s 47-yard touchdown run. Then the club put up a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter and didn’t score again until Chase Brown’s 30-yard touchdown with 1:52 left in the fourth period.

“It wasn’t a pretty one, but it was good just to get one under the belt finally,” Chase said.