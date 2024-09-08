Ja’Marr Chase is on the field for pregame warmups

He doesn’t have the contract he wanted. Will he be playing?

That question still hasn’t been answered. However, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is on the field in Cincinnati for pregame warmups. Bridget Condon of NFL Network has posted the photographic proof.

He’s officially listed as questionable. Initially, he had no injury. On Saturday, the Bengals added “illness” to the designation.

Chase’s position as of Friday was that the ball was in the team’s court. The team believed that, come Saturday, Chase would take the team’s best offer and move on.

We don’t know the details of the team’s offer, but one source with general knowledge (but perhaps not specific evidence) of the team’s position suggested that the Bengals are willing to match Justin Jefferson’s new-money average of $35 million per year.

There’s still a chance that the two sides will reach an agreement in principle before kickoff. If they don’t, will Chase play? We shall see.