Ja’Marr Chase listed as questionable

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said on Thursday that he expects to be in the lineup against the Texans on Sunday, but the Bengals aren’t ruling him in at this point.

Chase was limited in practice for the second straight day on Friday and he was listed as questionable to play on the team’s final injury report of the week. Chase is dealing with a back injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Bills.

If Chase is not able to go, the Bengals will be without two of their top receivers. Head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday morning that Tee Higgins will not play due to a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) is also out and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shoulder) is listed as doubtful.