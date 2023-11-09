Ja’Marr Chase: In my head, I’m playing until further notice

While Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase missed Wednesday’s practice with a back injury, but was able to get on the field on Thursday.

Chase told reporters after the session that his back is bruised but has no further damage. He’s also planning to play this weekend against Houston.

“In my head, I’m playing until further notice,” Chase said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “If I can make a play with the ball in my hands, I’ll be out there.”

Chase took a hard fall in Sunday’s win over Buffalo but was able to continue playing. He noted that the one thing he can really do to get better is rest.

In eight games this year, Chase has 64 catches for 697 yards with four touchdowns.

Chase is not the only Cincinnati receiver with an injury concern this week, as Tee Higgins was not on the field for practice with a hamstring injury.